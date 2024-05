The Church of Hope in Gardner as well as New Hope Presbyterian Church in Coal City are announcing changes in their worship times. The Church of Hope in Gardner as well as New Hope Presbyterian Church in Coal City are announcing changes in their worship times.

The Church of Hope in Gardner will begin worship at 9:30am and New Hope Presbyterian Church will begin worship at 11:00am starting June 2, 2024. Pastor Jan Chandler will be serving both churches starting June 1, 2024.