She has taught Special Education, 9-12 grades and when she started her career she taught all the special education math, English, Literature and resource study skills. She currently teaches Practical Math, Pre-Algebra, Algebra, resource study skills, and vocational education (work study class). She also has coached basketball and football cheerleading for five years while in Dwight.

This year will be her 35th year of teaching, all at Dwight High School!

Fatigante now has a granddaughter and she wants to spend more time with her. She points out that life is too short and 35 years is a long time.

After retirement, she plans to spend quality time with her granddaughter. She lives in Coal City with her husband of 34 years Tom, and they plan to travel, just relax, do what they want, when they want! They expect that hopefully, things will slow down a bit!

Fatigante shared her reflections on her career:

“I loved my time at Dwight. Some days were very challenging, but I think I have had more rewarding experiences. I don’t even think about the challenging ones. Like I said, life is too short. We aren’t promised tomorrow, so I want to travel and experience some new things”.

She says what she will miss most is obviously the kids. They make her feel guilty about retiring.

She says she has many favorite memories, but her all time favorite is when the kids come back and see her and tell her all about what they have done and are doing after graduation.

Fatigante plans to stay in Coal City and does not plan on moving. She and her husband have three sons. The oldest, Thomas, teaches math at Coal City Middle School, their middle son, William, is a chemist in Boston, and their youngest, Joseph, teaches math at Minooka Jr. High. They have one granddaughter, Estelle, and she is the light of their lives.