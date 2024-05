Bryson Erick Connor graduated this week from Illinois Wesleyan University.

Bryson graduated Cum Laude with a degree in International Studies and a Minor in Spanish.

He was selected by the Wesleyan Faculty to deliver the 2024 Student Commencement Speech during the ceremony. He also was voted IWU Homecoming King by his fellow students this past Fall.

Bryson was a 2020 graduate of Dwight Township High School.