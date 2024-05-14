Barbara Svornik will be retiring from Dwight Grade School after 22 years of service. She currently is Reading Specialist/Interventionist and MTSS coordinator K – 2nd grade.

She previously was a 4th grade teacher for 2 years before becoming the Reading Interventionist.

Prior to that she was a paraprofessional at Wesmere Grade School in Plainfield and Lincoln Way High School in New Lenox.

Mrs. Svornik’s husband will be retiring at the beginning of next year and they plan to spend time enjoying various activities and traveling. Their daughter and son-in-law live in Texas and they look forward to seeing them more often.

Her favorite part of teaching is watching the students learn and grow. She says she loves the look they give when they realize what they can do! She will miss seeing the students daily, and also working with a great staff and group of teachers.

Some of her favorite memories have been with the “Reading Ladies”. Together they have organized some great Family Reading Nights!

Even though Svornik did not grow up in or does not live in Dwight, she considers it her second home.

Congratulations to Barbara Svornik, and thank you!