The following students have been named to the Honors List at Kankakee Community College for the Spring 2024 term.

To be named to the Honors List, a student must maintain a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.79 and be enrolled in six or more semester hours.

Cabery: Abrie Dyrby.

Dwight: Megan Ochoa.

Essex: Joseph Leadingham.

Herscher: Bennett Crane, Cayden Fowler, Lacy Grigas, Emma Kroesch, Lilly McIntyre, Brooke Siedentop and Cheyanne Williams.

Union Hill: Hannah Crews.

The following students have been named to the President’s List at Kankakee Community College for the Spring 2024 term.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.80 or higher and be enrolled in six or more credit hours.

Essex: Alayna Valone.

Herscher: Amber Bauer, Allie Kohl, Justin Wagner and Sarah Warren.

Seneca: Krista Eikleberry.