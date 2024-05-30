The following students have been named to the Honors List at Kankakee Community College for the Spring 2024 term.
To be named to the Honors List, a student must maintain a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.79 and be enrolled in six or more semester hours.
- Cabery: Abrie Dyrby.
- Dwight: Megan Ochoa.
- Essex: Joseph Leadingham.
- Herscher: Bennett Crane, Cayden Fowler, Lacy Grigas, Emma Kroesch, Lilly McIntyre, Brooke Siedentop and Cheyanne Williams.
- Union Hill: Hannah Crews.
The following students have been named to the President’s List at Kankakee Community College for the Spring 2024 term.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.80 or higher and be enrolled in six or more credit hours.
- Essex: Alayna Valone.
- Herscher: Amber Bauer, Allie Kohl, Justin Wagner and Sarah Warren.
- Seneca: Krista Eikleberry.