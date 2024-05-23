Memorial Day Services – 2024

Dwight VFW Post 2608

506 S. Old Route 66, Dwight

815-584-9807

 

* Monday May 27, 2024 – 11 a.m. at the VFW
* Welcome-Adam Goetsch, Commander VFW
* Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
* Prayer-Randall Farris
* Operation SOS-Carol Dippon/VFW Auxiliary
* Guest Speaker
* Closing prayer. Randall Farris
* Captain of the Guard-Post the Colors Guard
* 21- Gun Salute-Dwight American Legion & VFW Honor Guard
* Taps
* Veterans’ Complementary Drink

Ransom American Legion Post #674

The Ransom American Legion Post# 674 will have a Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 27, 2024 at The War Memorial location in downtown Ransom starting at 10:30 a.m.

Mazon American Legion Post #352

500 Depot St. Mazon IL

Services are being held at the Mazon Park for all of the cemeteries in our area: Brookside (Mazon), Ward, and Wheeler.
If the weather does not cooperate, services will be held at the American Legion Post, 500 Depot St., Mazon

Services will commence at 11 a.m.

