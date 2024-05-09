Ace Retail Holdings to Acquire Dwight Ace Hardware
It will be a seamless transition of ownership, and store management, personnel, and product offerings will remain the same.
Ace Retail Holdings announced today that it has agreed to acquire Bishop Ace Hardware, a 13-store chain in central Illinois. Bishop Ace currently owns and operates the Ace Hardware store at 104 Watters Dr. in Dwight, Ill.
According to Ace Retail Holdings, it will be a seamless transition of ownership, and the Dwight store will retain its Ace branding, store management, personnel, and the current product mix. It is anticipated the acquisition will be completed on July 28, 2024. Bishop Ace Hardware owns and operates 12 other Ace stores throughout central Illinois:
- Carlinville (111 East 1st North)
- Chatham (1200 North Main)
- Havana (207 West Main St.)
- Hillsboro (300 Springfield)
- Jacksonville (900 West Morton St.)
- Lincoln (521 North Kickapoo)
- Normal (204 East College)
- Pittsfield (901 West Fayette St.)
- Pontiac (203 East Livingston)
- Springfield (214 North Walnut St. and 1600 Wabash Ave.)
- Taylorville (1713 Spresser)
Bishop Ace Hardware owners Lucy Stafford and George Preckwinkle like to say they were literally “born into the hardware business” after their parents founded the business in 1960 in Springfield, Ill., with one small, local hardware store. “Our partnership with the Ace brand goes back to 1960. While carrying the Ace brand, the family grew Bishop Hardware from one to 13 stores. We’ve always been eager to adopt new Ace programs, product lines, and technologies to help our store teammates provide the best level of service to our customers and communities,” said Preckwinkle.
Stafford noted, “We’re not just selling hardware, we’re helping customers improve their lives with advice and quality products. Our connection with our customers is deeper than just sales, and Ace Retail Holdings feels the same way. As we hand over the reins, we are confident our shared values will help ensure the continuation of the high level of customer service and community involvement we have always strived for as a family business.”
“It’s been a privilege to serve so many Illinois communities over the past decades and we feel confident that Ace Retail Holdings is the perfect fit to continue serving our communities well into the future. Ace is truly The Helpful Place,” she added.
Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Ace Retail Holdings remarked, “Bishop Ace Hardware has always placed a priority on making sure that customers throughout Illinois are provided with the products, support, and world-class service that is the cornerstone of the Ace brand. Their passion for the hardware business has created a tradition of excellence that is truly inspiring. It is an honor to continue their legacy.”
About Ace Retail Holdings
Headquartered in the Kansas City area, Ace Retail Holdings is a division of Ace Hardware Corporation. Buikema’s Ace Hardware, Dennis Company Ace, Great Lakes Ace Hardware, Outer Banks Ace, and Westlake Ace Hardware are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Ace Retail Holdings.