Ace Retail Holdings to Acquire Dwight Ace Hardware

It will be a seamless transition of ownership, and store management, personnel, and product offerings will remain the same.

Ace Retail Holdings announced today that it has agreed to acquire Bishop Ace Hardware, a 13-store chain in central Illinois. Bishop Ace currently owns and operates the Ace Hardware store at 104 Watters Dr. in Dwight, Ill.

According to Ace Retail Holdings, it will be a seamless transition of ownership, and the Dwight store will retain its Ace branding, store management, personnel, and the current product mix. It is anticipated the acquisition will be completed on July 28, 2024. Bishop Ace Hardware owns and operates 12 other Ace stores throughout central Illinois: