The 58th Annual Dwight Common School Graduation ceremony was held Thursday, May 23, 2024. Congratulations to all the graduates and best of luck as they enter high school!

Pictured are our scholastic award recipients for Honor Roll, High Honor Roll and Board Scholar awards; as well as our American Legion Award winners for Band, Choir, Athletics and Citizenship.

Male citizenship runner-up: Cason Johnson, male winner: Axel Kargle. Female citizenship runner-up: Sienna Burke, winner: Grace Tjelle

Outstanding Male Athlete: Evan Olson, Outstatnding Female Athlete: Olivia Buck

High Honor:

Front row: Adilynn Avilez, Isabel Hakey, Shelby DeLong, Leanne Ruth, Braelyn Schou, Ryleigh Brown, Kaitlyn Todd, Avery Crouch, Sienna Burke

Middle row: Hayden Colclasure, Rylan Woodin, Dane Frobish, Sawyer Kucera, Kora Ochoa, Gabriel Addis, Madison Stych, Sophia Salinas-Tennant

Back row: Logan Pakula (can’t see him), Mekhi Hakey, Grace Tjelle, Oren Beier, Emmalynn Anderson, Zachary Bumpous, Kailyn Haggard

Honor roll: Carrigan Crouch, Keira Bennett, Kyler DeLisle, Evan Olson, Walter Bradley, Alex Hoegger, Maya Lemke

Board Scholar:

Cason Johnson, Olivia Buck, Raegan Brown, Kayden Wood, Mia Franklin, Addison Taylor, Callie Robison, Axel Kargle

Outstanding band winner: Ryleigh Brown, Band runner-up: Walter Bradley. Outstanding Band winner: William Richards, band runner-up: Keira Bennett