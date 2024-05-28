SPRINGFIELD – Say cheese, Illinois. The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to participate in a new contest to showcase how transportation is helping connect communities and keep our state moving.

“Everywhere you look, you see proof that Illinois is the transportation hub of North America. We’re inviting the public to show why transportation is important to you,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Send us your best photo. It could be the road you travel to and from work, a bike trail you enjoy, an airport, a transit stop, a bridge or a unique stretch close to home – whatever inspires you or helps you get where you need to go.”

Through June 7, IDOT will accept original photos that showcase transportation at work in Illinois. Ideas include: biking, walking and rolling, rails-to-trails projects, highways, bridges, work zones, transit, airports and waterways – anything that’s related to mobility in Illinois.

Submitted photos will be reviewed by IDOT staff and narrowed down to three finalists. Entries will be judged based on creativity, aesthetics and the impact of the photo subject on you or your community. The three finalists will then be displayed online for a public vote to determine the winner.

The photo getting the most votes will be displayed on IDOT’s Facebook banner for an entire month. Winners will receive a certificate of recognition as well as a mention in a statewide announcement featured on IDOT’s website. ​

Amateur photography is encouraged! Cell phone pictures are fine. Photos must be related to the contest theme of transportation in Illinois and submitted digitally at DOT.PhotoContest@Illinois.gov. Visit idot.illinois.gov or click here for the complete rules.

Safety is Rule No. 1. Do not take photos while driving – we will not accept them. Please note in your submissions if photos were taken with a dash cam. Absolutely no photos taken from railroad property will be accepted.







