Party at Park Street Church – Mazon

Facebook Event Party at Park Street

Park Street Church invites EVERYONE to join them for their annual PARTY at Park Street Church family event.

This event is open to the public. They kindly request a quick pre-registration to help them get a head count. Every family registered prior to the event will earn another ticket to be entered into the raffle drawing for the META QUEST 3 Virtual Reality Headset. Registration Link

This year we will have:

An Ultimate Ice Cream Bar

Animal Show

Bounce Houses

And More!!

They look forward to seeing everyone June 22, and on Sundays at 9am for service and coffee hour afterwards!