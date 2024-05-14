Johnny A. “Turk” Schultz, age 53, of Bonfield passed away peacefully at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee surrounded by his loved ones after losing his battle with cancer. He was born May 20, 1970 in Morris, the son of Johnny & Sandi (Grumish) Schultz.

Turk was employed as a fabricator at T&E in Herscher for over 15 years. Prior to that, he was an apprentice plumber for KRK Plumbing in Bonfield and also a tool and dye fabricator at RC Machine in Bonfield.

Turk was a 1988 graduate of Herscher High School. He earned his associate degree at Kankakee Community College and graduated from Governor’s State University with his BS in Business.

Turk was a true Parrot Head and enjoyed attending over 50 Jimmy Buffett concerts in his lifetime. His happy place was on a pontoon boat in the Ozarks. Following in his father’s footsteps, he was an avid New York Yankees fan. Turk also enjoyed his Friday night “meetings” with all his Bonfield friends and family.

Surviving are his significant other of over 12 years, Cindy Derry of Bonfield; his mother, Sandi Schultz of Bonfield; his sister, Kim (Brian) Heath of Dwight; three nieces, Rachel Heath, Hailey Heath, and Taylor Heath, all of Dwight. He will be greatly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends he considered family. He was preceded in death by his father.

A private graveside service will be held at Bonfield Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation or the American Cancer Society.

