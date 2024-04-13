April News Release

Motion to approve the consent agenda

Motion to adopt Press Policy Updates as presented

Motion to set the 2023-2024 Amended Budget Hearing for June, 19th at 6:45 PM in the Tri-Point Board Room

Motion to approve the registration for Tri-Point Junior High in the IESA for the 2024-2025 school year as presented

Motion to adopt the schedule of 2024-2025 board meetings as presented

Motion to increase our substitute teacher pay from $100 per day to $120 per day

Motion to approve the high school girls golf cooperative agreement with Dwight High School for the 24-25 and 25-26 school years

Motion to approve the senior trip to Great America on May 11th

Motion to accept the resignation of Raele Lane effective at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 school year

Motion to accept the resignation of Kyle Cahill as 8th grade boys basketball coach

Motion to accept the resignation of Steven Mann as 7th grade boys basketball coach

Motion to employ Chukwudi Okafor as the head high school boys basketball coach

Motion to employ Chukwudi Okafor as the High School Physical Education teacher

Motion to re-employ 1st year teachers Lauren Anderson, Samantha Dehning, Jodi Holland, Victoria Wallrich, and Steven Mann for the 2024-2025 school year

Motion to re-employ 2nd year teachers Mike Kelly, Kaylee Shouse, and Emily Ainlay for the 2024-2025 school year

Motion to re-employ 3rd year teacher Joe Santillo for the 2024-2025 school year

Motion to acknowledge the legislative granting of tenure to 4th year teachers Kristie Weller and Jenna Baker for the 2024-2025 School Year

Next Board Meeting May 15, 2024 in the Board Room, Kempton