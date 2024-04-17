Each week The Paper will post its random selection for Song of the Week, just songs we have come across that seem to pique our interest.
Week 27
Roseanne Cash singing 500 Miles, one of her father’s essential 100 country songs …
Week 26 – Glen Campbell – Gentle on My Mind ……
Week 25 Harry Chapin – Taxi
Week 24 Tom Petty – Wildflowers
Week 23 Joni Mitchell at age 80 wins Folk Album of the year. ……
Week 22 Willy and his son. ….
Week 21 Christmas Time is Here ……
Week 20 – The Beatles – If I Fell in Love With You …..
Week 19 – Da Bears Fans Hopes Are Dying …..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVP2ZODkQ8o
Week 18 – One of the worst recordings ever, but it is Halloween…..
Week 17 – Fifty years ago Wednesday, singer songwriter Jim Croce and five others died in a single engine plane crash.
Week 16 – On the anniversary (9/20/1984) of Steve Goodman’s death, A Dying Cub Fans Last Request …..
Week 15 – Robbie Robertson of the Band passed away today, August 9, 2023. 🙁
Week 14 has to be something from the Avett Brothers after seeing them in concert.
Week 13 James Taylor and Carole King – You’ve Got a Friend
Week 12 – Bonnie Raitt – I Can’t Make You Love Me
Week 11 – Kurt Vile with John Prine – How Lucky can One Man Get?
Week 10 – Heart Sings Stairway to Heaven
Week 9 – Dean Martin – Memories Are Made of This
Week – 8
Week 7 – Frank Sinatra – Fly Me to the Moon
Week 6 – Wasted On the Way – Crosby, Stills and Nash
Week 5 – Go Rest High On That Mountain – Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Ricky Scaggs
Week 4 – Will the Circle Be Unbroken – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band／Johnny Cash／Ricky Skaggs
Week 3 – The Traveling Wilburys – End of the Line
Week 2 – John Prine – Hello in There
Week 1 – The Avett Brothers – No Hard Feelings
