Primary Care Physician Assistant Joins Morris Hospital

April 15, 2024, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers announces the availability of a new primary care provider. Crystal Brozovich, a certified physician assistant, has joined Dr. David Vermillion at the Morris Healthcare Center located at 1802 N. Division St., Suite 201, Morris, inside the Morris Business & Technology Center.

As an internal medicine and pediatrics physician assistant, Brozovich is qualified to serve as the primary health care provider for patients of all ages. She is an excellence resource for routine check-ups, physicals, immunizations, preventive medicine, illness and injuries, and acute and chronic conditions.

A native of Channahon, Brozovich joined Morris Hospital after completing a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Fluent in both English and Spanish, she is looking forward to serving the community as a trusted resource for primary care needs.

“I chose internal medicine and pediatrics because I like the challenge of every patient being different,” says Brozovich. “When I enter an exam room, I may be seeing a newborn baby or someone who just turned 90. It is rewarding to see patients in diffent phases of life.”

To make an appointment with Crystal Brozovich, please call the Morris Healthcare Center at 815-513-5625.