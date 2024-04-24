Valerie A. Larson, age 78, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2024 at Alden Long Grove care facility in Illinois after a long illness from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Valerie was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Velma Larson, and by her brother John Larson and his wife Bonnie. She is survived by her loving sisters Martha (Paul) Rogers and Roberta Larson, and by cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Valerie was a graduate of Morton (Illinois) Township High School and Illinois State University. She was a career U.S. Army veteran of over 20 years, achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class and serving in Germany, South Korea, and Honduras in addition to stations in the USA. She enjoyed travelling and took advantage of her overseas postings to visit the Holy Land and various European and Asian countries. She was a proud member of the VFW in Dwight, Illinois, supporting Post 2608 and taking part in providing the Military Honor Guard for other veteran funerals.

After her army service, she worked as a paralegal in Peoria and in Dwight. She was an active church member throughout her life, participating in quilting bees and doing missionary work for St. Peter’s Lutheran church in Dwight.

Valerie will be laid to rest with military honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. For details, please see Davenport Family Funeral Homes and Crematory.

The family expresses its gratitude to her caregivers at Alden, Hines VA Hospital, and Family Home Hospice. If you wish, memorial contributions in her name may be made to your local VFW, or to the ASPCA in loving memory of the companions who shared her life over the years: Tia, Samantha, Wolfgang, Othello, and Scottie.