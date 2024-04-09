Robert Anton “Bobby G” Giacometti, 83, of Cabery, IL was called home to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 6, 2024 at St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee, IL.

Funeral Services will be private to the family and held at the Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, IL. Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2024 also at the funeral home from 4 to 7pm. Burial will happen at a later date according to the families wishes. Memorials in honor of Bobby G may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Bob was born in Pontiac, Illinois on September 9, 1940, to Anton and Mary (Fraher) Giacometti He married Gretta Meece on May 5, 1962 at Sacred Heart Church in Campus, IL.

Bob is survived by his children; Suzanne Giacometti (Bill Flessner) Normal, IL, Christina (Jerry) Turner, Odell, IL, Tony (Desiree) Giacometti, Buckingham, IL, and his grandchildren Laura (PJ) Ringenberger, Lexington, KY, Justin (Diana) Keating, Lexington, KY, Ellen (Craig) Ackerman, Lincoln, IL, Anna (Cory) Winterland, Colfax, IL, Noah Ford, Dwight, IL, Gianna Giacometti, Buckingham, IL; great-children Gus and Sylvia, Braegan, Paisley and Wren (another expected in June), Ashton, and Axl. Bob loved all animals and especially the grand-pups that visited often. Bob is also survived by his brother Leo Giacometti and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister Joann Graf.

After the Army, Bob thoroughly enjoyed working as a cattleman at Northern Pump Farms, later he worked at a steel mill, was a truck driver for many years with AO Smith, then returned to the family farm and worked with his brother Leo until his retirement. Bobby G loved having fun with his family. Whether it was snow skiing, boating, golfing, betting on the gray at horse races or enjoying a cold beer and cigar on the porch listening to music. He sang along with every song whether he knew the words or not. He laughed, he thought and he cried. That’s a heck of a day. Bob had so many full days and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

