RIO DE JANEIRO – Marilene Machado de Oliveira, 85, of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, passed away April 21, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro. She was born December 20, 1938, in Rio de Janeiro, the daughter of Jose Joaquin Machado and Maria de Lourdes de Sa Machado. Marilene married Clemente Fernandes de Oliveira on 28th of July 1961. Clemente preceded her in death May 17th, 1988. Her daughter Alinne Machado de Oliveira and her son Jose Ricardo Fernandes de Oliveira preceded her in death, as well as her parents.

She was educated in Rio de Janeiro, she enjoyed traveling, cooking for family get togethers and she was an avid reader. She loved to watch movies on Netflix until late hours of the evening. She was a homemaker.

Surviving is her daughter Susy Machado Patu of Rio de Janeiro, her son Eduardo Fernandes de Oliveira of Rio de Janeiro, Robert Fernandes de Oliveira of Dwight, Illinois and her son in law Bill Sole of Dwight, Illinois. In addition, she was the grandmother of nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services were accorded in her hometown of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.