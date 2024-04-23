Leona Myers, 93, died in the early hours of April 22, 2024 at Arc in Dwight. She was born April 26, 1930, to Hildegarde and Leo (Heb) Ryan of Kinsman, Illinois, where she grew up with her two younger brothers and many friends. She attended St. Angela’s Academy in Morris and worked at the Lipton Tea Company in Streator.

She married Richard Myers February 14, 1953 at Sacred Heart Church in Kinsman. They made a life together on the farm in rural Ransom where they raised two children, Jane and Mike. After moving off the farm, they resided together in Dwight for many years until Richard’s death in 2004.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hildegarde (née Coughlin) and Leo Ryan, husband, Richard Myers, and brothers, Reverend Lee Ryan and Maurie Ryan. She is survived by two children, Jane (Stephen) Fritsch of Dwight and Michael (Kelly) Myers of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, and four grandchildren, Anne, Joseph, Ryan (GeorgeAnn), and Kevin (Morgan). She will always be remembered for her warmth, humor, and love.

Visitation will be Friday, April 26 from 9-11 am in St. Patrick’s Church, Dwight, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Ransom. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice.