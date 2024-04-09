Kenneth Frank Norwid, 81, of Odell, formerly of Dwight, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8th, at St. James Hospital in Pontiac.

Ken was born on December 16, 1942, in Chicago, IL, the only child of Frank and Bernice Norwid. After attending Thornton High School, he joined the United States Marine Corp. He served from August 1962- October 1966, and was stationed in California, North Carolina, and Hawaii. After being honorably discharged, Ken began his career as an electrician at Caterpillar in Joliet, IL, where he worked for 32 years before retiring in 1999.

He married the love of his life, Karen Wagner in Homewood, IL, on June 4th, 1966. Karen survives in Odell. They were blessed with five daughters, Cheryl (Mark) Hilleary, Odell, IL, Patty (Roy) Kline, Braidwood, IL, Pam (Randy) Pagel, Janet (Steve) Matern, and Kathy (Ryan Emm) Heddins, all of Odell, IL. Ken is also survived by 15 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, with number 10 due in September.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Fred and Caroline Wagner. Ken was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. He will be warmly remembered for his love of Westerns, specifically, Gunsmoke, Bonanza, and Rawhide. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee, IL is in charge of arrangements. Per Ken’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded, and inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL, at a later date. Memorials in Ken’s name may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.