Jennifer L. Funk "Jenna", 51 of South Wilmington IL passed away peacefully Friday April 12th, 2024, at Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital in Joliet IL, surrounded by her loved ones. Her wishes were to be cremated, she was an organ donor and was able to save multiple lives.

Jenna was born March 5th, 1973, in Joliet IL. She attended Dwight Township Highschool, graduating class of 91’. After graduation she went on to cosmetology school in Pontiac IL. She has two children, Stephen Burg and Lauren Funk that are her pride and joy. Jenna has a dog Loki, and the kids would joke she loved Loki more she loved them. She loved spending time with her two grandsons, teaching them to fish and playing outside with them. Jenna loved to garden, loved being outside, and she loved camping. She was a very hard worker and was willing to help anyone, anyway she could.

Jenna is survived by her two children Stephen (Heather) Burg of Dwight IL and Lauren Funk of Gardner IL. Her two grandchildren Beau and Blake Burg. She is survived by her mother Sandra Lauritsen of Dwight IL, her father and stepmother Larry and Judy Janicki of Joliet IL. She has one brother Jeff Janicki of Dwight IL and one sister Jessica (Angie) Janicki of El Passo IL. She has three step siblings, Beckie Siwecki of Pontiac IL, Dan (Farrah Effland) Lauritsen of Virgina Beach, Virgina and Mick (Amanda) Lauritsen of Pontiac IL. She had many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her long-time boyfriend John Harvey.

Jenna was preceded in death by her stepfather Jim Lauritsen and her paternal and maternal grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday May 18th, 2024, at 3pm at Reco’s Roadhouse in East Brooklyn IL to honor and remember the many joys, laughter, and love we all once shared with Jenna.