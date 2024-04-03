Howard A. Burton

Age 96, of Essex, IL passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at his home. Born on December 23, 1927 in Sagamon County, IL to the late Tobe and Ruth Frances (nee Coffer) Burton. He served in World War II as a member of the United States Navy. On December 6, 1947 he married Helen Catherine Ott in Mayfield, KY and together they spent almost 75 years devoted to each other and the family they created. A member of both the Dwight VFW and the Dwight Methodist Church. Howard was an incredibly hard working man. He was a lifelong farmer of the Essex, Dwight and Gardner areas and also worked at Caterpillar in Joliet. A very devoted and loved employee at Morris Hospital in the Environmental Service Department, he only recently retired from there last year after 34 years of service. His most beloved hobby was working.

Surviving are his sons, Daniel L. Burton of Gardner, IL, Ed Burton of Essex and Donny (Brenda) Burton of Dwight; sister, Dorothy Lugibill of Williamsville, IL; brother-in-law Cecil Ott of Lincoln, IL as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was his beloved wife, Helen Burton (10/6/2022), son, Billy Gene Burton; and 11 siblings.

The visitation will be held at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Sunday, April 7, 2024 from 2:00 – 5:00 PM and on Monday, April 8, 2024 from 10:00 – 11:00 am. At 11:00 am we will follow in procession to Round Grove Cemetery in Campus, IL for a Graveside Service with military honors at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Uplifted Care Hospice. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.