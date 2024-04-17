Age 88 of University Park, Illinois, formerly of New York, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Born March 4, 1936 in Bronx, New York, Barbara was the only child of George and Margaret (Buckley) Vidulich. She was raised and educated in Flushing, New York and would eventually relocate to University Park. Barbara worked as a bartender for many years, including ten years with Up the Street Bar in Beecher, Illinois. When she wasn’t working, she found great joy in spending her time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include two children: Denise (Scott) Ferguson of Reddick, Illinois and Glenn (the late Penny) Manthey of Crete, Illinois; five grandchildren: Kelsey (Thomas) Carnahan of Irmo, South Carolina, Jamison (Caitlin) Ferguson of Lexington, South Carolina, Brae Ferguson of Reddick, Jason (Alyssa) Manthey of Lowell, Indiana, and Jeremy Manthey of Crete; and six great grandchildren: Kane, Thor, Everett, Lucy, Hayden Jo, and Conor.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and one son and daughter-in-law: John and Shirlann Manthey.

Per Barbara’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Barbara’s memory to the American Diabetes Association.

Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book, upload photographs, and share Barbara’s memorial page via social media.

Cremation services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves & Baskerville Funeral Homes and Crematory in Coal City (815) 634-2125.