On May 7th at 10:45 a.m. in the DTHS Library, DTHS will be unveiling murals in memory of Carol Coulter and Becky Trewartha. The Art IV class has been working hard to bring these unique pieces together in memory of two wonderful longtime DTHS educators. Colleagues of Miss Coulter and Mrs.Trewartha, as well as any former students, are invited to attend. Please check in at the front doors of DTHS and proceed to the library before 10:45 a.m.
For any questions please contact Josh DeLong at delongj@dwight.k12.il.us