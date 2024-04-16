REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On April 10, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Mark Christenson; Tara Hansen; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: Lori Bowman; Marc Ellis

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal/AD

REDBIRD OF THE MONTH

Mrs. Schultz announced that Brooke Sulzberger had been chosen as the Redbird of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

Patrick Cotter was in attendance to comment on the discussion of home-school participation in extra-curricular activities.

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mrs. Thompson was in attendance to give the DEA Report for this month.

Mrs. Schultz reported that Mr. Gettinger has received a $300 grant that his students will be using to purchase a recycling dumpster and to use towards their Earth Day play. She also noted that students are finishing up their IAR testing.

Mr. Bennett-Tejes informed the Board that the Scholastic Bowl team became IVC champs this week.

Mr. DeLong reported that during our annual fire alarm inspection, Johnson Controls found some problems with wiring in the Band hallway that could cause some significant issues. They said that the wiring and the boxes in the Boiler are very outdated and could become safety issues. He noted that the pull stations and reporting system currently work fine but this wiring issue could become a problem. We will contact Getz as well as Johnson to get bids on repairs/replacement but he warned this project could cost near 6 figures. He will keep the Board apprised of the status of this new project.

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT