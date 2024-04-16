REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232
Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On April 10, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Mark Christenson; Tara Hansen; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor
ABSENT: Lori Bowman; Marc Ellis
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal/AD
REDBIRD OF THE MONTH
Mrs. Schultz announced that Brooke Sulzberger had been chosen as the Redbird of the Month.
PUBLIC COMMENT
Patrick Cotter was in attendance to comment on the discussion of home-school participation in extra-curricular activities.
REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Mrs. Thompson was in attendance to give the DEA Report for this month.
Mrs. Schultz reported that Mr. Gettinger has received a $300 grant that his students will be using to purchase a recycling dumpster and to use towards their Earth Day play. She also noted that students are finishing up their IAR testing.
Mr. Bennett-Tejes informed the Board that the Scholastic Bowl team became IVC champs this week.
Mr. DeLong reported that during our annual fire alarm inspection, Johnson Controls found some problems with wiring in the Band hallway that could cause some significant issues. They said that the wiring and the boxes in the Boiler are very outdated and could become safety issues. He noted that the pull stations and reporting system currently work fine but this wiring issue could become a problem. We will contact Getz as well as Johnson to get bids on repairs/replacement but he warned this project could cost near 6 figures. He will keep the Board apprised of the status of this new project.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
- Audit Monitor Findings: Recently we underwent several federal grant audits and all were found to be in compliance.
- Discuss Potential Co-op Trap Shooting Team: DTHS has recently approved a co-op agreement with GSW for their students to participate on the GSW Trap Shooting Team. This is a club that is not sanctioned by the IHSA and requirements are that you would have to have a FOID card as well as pass a Hunter Safety course. A Junior High parent has inquired about participation as well. Mr. DeLong doesn’t believe Gardner could add our students at this time and this could be a discussion at a later date.
- Board Meeting Dates for 2024-25: Mr. DeLong recommends keeping the current schedule of 6:00 p.m. on the 2nd Wednesday of each month.
- Building Longevity /Feasibility/CLEO Analysis: Mr. DeLong discussed BLDD’s proposal for looking at our building and options for long-term planning. He is waiting for the final proposal but believes that cost will come in around $22,000.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Moved by Hansen, seconded by Mallaney, to go into Executive Session at 6:26 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act; and, to discuss collective negotiating matters between the public body and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees; According to Section 2, subsection c, #2 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Trainor, seconded by Mallaney, to exit Executive Session at 6:48 p.m. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:
- 1) Minutes of the March 13, 2024 Regular Monthly Meeting
- 2) Bills
- 3) Approve Intent to Retire Letter, Kathy Stewart, Teacher, End of 2027-28 School Year
- 4) Approve Retirement, Kimberly Trainor, Paraprofessional
- 5) Approve Resignation, Brian Trainor, Baseball Coach
- 6) Approve Employment, Mickey McDowell, PE Teacher
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
The subject of allowing home-school students to participate in extra-curricular activities was once again discussed. Mr. DeLong stated that he can support this under the following stipulations:
- If the student withdraws during the school year, they are automatically ineligible for the remainder of the school year.
- The family must show proof of enrollment to a Board-approved program for home-schooling.
- Weekly grade/progress reports must be emailed to the AD by 4:00 p.m. every Friday or the student is ineligible for the following week.
- Other factors could determine eligibility with the Administration having the final determination.
- This agreement would only be for extra-curricular activities, not social events.
The Board was supportive of this concept. The first reading of this updated policy will occur in May with the second reading and adoption to be held at the June Board meeting.
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong presented the proposal to amend the recently approved Collective Bargaining Agreement with the DEA. These changes only affect the HS but will need to be approved by both Boards.
Mr. DeLong presented the 1st reading of PRESS Policy 114 updates. The Board declined to add the paragraph concerning the practice of providing instruction in life-saving techniques and first-aid to our staff development programs, as we already provide training to all staff.
Mr. DeLong presented the amended School Calendar for the 2023-24 school year. This amendment was necessary due to the use of 4 emergency days.
Mr. DeLong reported that he has rescinded a proposal to fix the gravel area of the Circle Drive due to uncertainty of the scope of the project.
Mr. DeLong presented the bid from Commercial Mechanical Inc. for the summer Plumbing Project. This bid is in the amount of $25,532 and will be paid with the 2024 Maintenance Grant. He also reported that we should be receiving a bid for the ventilation system and he hopes to add updates to the sinks and plumbing in the Science lab to the grant.
Mr. DeLong presented 3 different options and bids on replacing the roof. These bids are as follows:
- Langlois Roofing bid to replace the sheet metal roof is $525,000. Their bid to frame, pitch and sheet metal the entire school roof is $4.6 million.
- TomKat Roofing’s bid for the cafeteria and the rest of the building is $516,179 and that does not include anything with the gymnasium. They would tear off the existing rubber roof and put down a similar product. This would have a 20-year warrant
- Plattville Coatings’ bid to do a coating on the existing gym roof, cafeteria and the rest of the school is $366,000 total. They use a similar type of rubber roof but it can go over the top of the existing roof. This comes with a 10-year warranty.
The Board is proposing a 5-year contract for Superintendent DeLong.