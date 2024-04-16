The MVK Seniors met April 16, 2024 at the Mazon American Legion with lunch provided by CNN and furnished by the “Upper Crust” from Yorkville.

Robin Homerding subbing for President Sherry McIntosh called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was said. A silent prayer was said for everyone and a “Thinking of You” card was sent to Pres0dent Sherry McIntosh and also to Connie Grieff.

Happy Birthday was sung for Patricia Albert, Jan Alsbury, Susan Bower, Connie Grieff, Robin Homerding, Bill McMcormick, Betty Robinson, Karen Warning, and Lisa Wren.

In New Business it was talked about having a celebration on July 16, 2024 for the 4th and to have a free meal and a motion by Nancy Johnson passed.

The door prizes were won by Joyce Lucas, Bob Matzen, and Nancy Johnson,

The Secretary and Treasurer’s reports were read and approved by all and to adjourn the meeting by Hariett Osborne and seconded by Joe Sereno. A motion to end the meeting was by Sandy Chrismarick and seconded by Joyce Lucas

The next meeting will be held May 21, 2024 with Euchre at 10:30 and Bingo following the meeting. Anyone 60 or older is invited to join for a small donation. Be sure to call CNN at (1-815-941-1590) to make a reservation .