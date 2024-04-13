Many Job Opportunities at the Livingston County Job Fair!

Pontiac, IL – On Wednesday, April 24, Livingston Workforce Services will host a Job Fair from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pontiac Parks and Recreation Center located at 900 North Elm in Pontiac. The job fair is open to the public and is free to all who attend.

Employers attending the Job Fair are from various industries and will pre-screen for full and part-time job openings. Job seekers can gather information on employers, find out about job opportunities, and build their professional network at a Job Fair. “The Job Fair is a great opportunity for job seekers and employer representatives to connect and discuss current job opportunities,” said Triscia Brubaker, Outreach and Business Services Specialist of Livingston Workforce Services. “We want job seekers to make a good impression and enjoy the experience of making that first connection with employers.”

Anyone who needs help preparing for the job fair is encouraged to call the Livingston Workforce Services office at 309-268-8280 prior to the day of the job fair.

For more information and a list of employers registered to attend the Job Fair, please visit www.livingstonworkforceservices.com/jobfair2024.