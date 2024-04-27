Lifetime Auto in Dwight is partnering with the Dwight Economic Alliance to fund and support an annual Spring Event & Car Show in conjunction with the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival. Lifetime Auto in Dwight is partnering with the Dwight Economic Alliance to fund and support an annual Spring Event & Car Show in conjunction with the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival.

The car dealership, located at 101 Watters Drive, has agreed to provide an initial contribution of $6,000 to kick off the 2024 edition of Cars and Cuisine, with an additional $1,000 donation for 9 more years for a total of $15,000. The event will be held on Saturday & Sunday of the Red Carpet Corridor Weekend at the dealer’s site located at 101 Watters Dr. Dwight, IL 60420.

On Saturday May 4th, the 10th Annual Spring-fest (or Spring-Fling) will feature a hamburger cook-off contest, a goal kicking contest, a PTO Craft Fair, and other activities associated with the Red Carpet Corridor. Dwight area restaurants, caterers, bakers, and more will be present serving half-portions of their favorite items from their menus and this will serve as an opportunity for everyone to “taste” what Dwight has to offer!

The Cars and Cuisine Show will be held on Sunday May 5th and will provide a great reason for families and friends to get together and enjoy classic and vintage cars. The entry fee per vehicle to this event will be $10 which will go to further The Dwight Economic Alliance. An eclectic blend of vendor food trucks will also be on hand.

According to Arien Whitehead, owner of Lifetime Auto, the goal is to offer something new for Dwight and invite people from all over to visit and see what Dwight has to offer. “Being involved in our community is so rewarding, and it is our utmost responsibility to help in any that way we can.” said Whitehead.

Souvenir plaques will be awarded for the following categories: Best in Show, Best Paint, Best Modified, Best Original, and People’s Choice.