Sheriff Adam Diss releases,

On March 31st 2024 at approximate 12:15am, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 East Bound near mile marker 92. During the traffic stop Deputies located and seized 100lbs of purported cannabis inside the offender’s vehicle. Deputies identified the driver of the vehicle to be a James B. Redmond (60yrs) of Rocky River Ohio.

Redmond was charged with a Class X Felony of Trafficking Cannabis 5,000 grams or more and with a Class 1 Felony of Possession of Cannabis 5,000 grams or more. Redmond was transported to the LaSalle County Jail.