OTTAWA – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Union Pacific Railroad crossing at Illinois 47 in Dwight will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 29.

The crossing is located between McNamara Avenue and North Street.

The repairs are expected to take four days to complete. A posted detour will direct motorists to Old Route 66 and Illinois 17.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 3 updates on X, follow us at @IDOTDistrict3 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com







