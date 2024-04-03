Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s office is investigating an industrial incident that claimed the life of an Odell resident.

Callahan states his office was notified by Morris Hospital Emergency Department of a death which was the result of an industrial incident.

Preliminary investigation indicates two men were working at the Narvick Cement Plant located at 755 east Rt. 6. Both men were together at the time of the incident. It appears a large fin that is attached to a shaft was binding at the base of a large drum. While attempting to free up the fin and shaft, the unit broke free knocking one worker to the base of the drum. The individual is identified as 44-year-old Cory Umgelder of Odell. Callahan stated he was pronounced deceased at 0926 April 3, 2024.

The Morris Fire Department rapidly extracted Mr. Umgelder from the confined space to administer life saving measures and transport him to Morris Hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by Callahan’s Office along with OSHA.