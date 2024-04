“More than 4,000 Illinois residents are currently waiting for a transplant, including many whose lives depend on the availability of a suitable organ,” Giannoulias said. “The month of April presents an opportunity to highlight how someone’s decision to take a moment to sign up will tangibly save lives and why it’s so important to encourage more people to register as donors.” The campaign features a public service announcement (PSA) that urges Illinoisans to enroll in the Secretary of State’s Organ and Tissue Donor Registry by showcasing Tonisha Daniel of south suburban Dolton, who received a lifesaving liver transplant after waiting over a year. Television and social media ads will run statewide throughout the month. The PSA features the song “The Scientist” by Coldplay. Currently, 6.5 million Illinoisans are registered with the state’s donor registry. Approximately 4,000 people are on the transplant waiting list. Of those individuals, about 300 die waiting for a transplant every year. A single donor can save or improve the lives of up to 25 people. To become a donor, Illinoisans can register with the Secretary of State’s Organ and Tissue Donor Registry by visiting www.LifeGoesOn.com, calling 800-210-2106 or signing up at a DMV facility. The entire process takes less than five minutes. Donate Life Illinois partners include Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, Eversight, Mid-America Transplant Services and the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois.