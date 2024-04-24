Gardner Village Board

April 22, 2024

By Don Phillips

Gardner village board met in regular session Monday evening, opening their business with the approval of the April 6 minutes and payment of the bills.

Dawn Mack addressed the board regarding the free library. Mack applied to register the “Little Library” which includes a plaque and appearance on the app. The cost for registration is a one-time fee of $49.95. Mack also reported digging for flower planting will begin this week; they will wait to plant until after frost. Planting will include perennials in the strip between the parking lot and Depot Street.

The board heard a report from Brandon Cook of Silversmith Data regarding the GIS Program. Smith described the process Silversmith uses for GIS programs. The system tracks all municipal assets, displaying the status of the assets and history. Subscriptions are annual and the village would own all data. Initial subscription cost is $3,412, with $1,436 annually beginning the second year. Subscriptions include training and unlimited users. Smith commented the rates have not changed in at least five years. The board will discuss the proposal and make a decision.

The board discussed and approved water/sewer rates for 2024-25. The village commenced an indedpedent survey, which indicated the village is behind on their rates. Commissioner Rob Wolfe motioned to abate the automatic 5% increase, holding the rates on the current level. Commissioner Tim Hill commented abating the increase is irresponsible and believes the rates should increase. The board had an extensive discussion regarding the water treatment system and water chlorination. Hill further commented the village needs to pursue maintenance and should maintain the funding levels to perform maintenance. Wolfe’s motion died for lack of a second, and the rates will increase automatically increase by 5%.

The board approved a proclamation recognizing May, 2024 as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month. Mayor Mike Serena shared a letter from ABATE of Illinois providing information regarding Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month. Serena read the proclamation into the record, and the motion was passed unanimously.

Commissioner Brad Kinga noted the village is mowing the right-of-way up the railroad overpass, commenting it is using village funds on state right-of-way. Serena noted the state is expected to clear the ditch starting this week. Kingma noted the railroad ditch toward Coster Road, which the village paid to clear several years ago.

Mayor Serena explained the GIS system is eligible for a grant to offset the initial fee. Village Engineer Casey McCollom of Chamlin and Associates noted Chamlin is able to set up GIS with the village. Commissioner Tim Hill inquired if tracking work orders would assist in keeping the public works employees on task and allow the board to track activities and identify needs.

Mayor Serena reported there is no delivery date for the Lion water fountain. The Route 66 signs have been painted on the streets, and looking forward to good weather for Red Carpet Corridoor May 4 and 5.







