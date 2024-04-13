The Gardner Lions are having a pancake breakfast on Sunday April 21st from 7:00am until 11:00am at the American Legion Hall in Gardner. Adults are $9, Kids 5-10 are $5, and under 5 eat free. There will be a 50/50 drawing also.

The Menu

Pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, toast, biscuits and gravy, juice, milk, and coffee.







