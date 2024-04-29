Yes, Anne is still pinching herself about the novel series, but this isn’t her first writing rodeo. Since she fell in love with writing in high school, she’s been a journalist, columnist, blogger and nonprofit communications professional, thirty-five years and counting.

Her first article appeared in Rockford Magazine in 1987. She’s interviewed and written features on Beverly Sills, Judy Collins, Gene Siskel, and Debbie Reynolds. Anne’s writing has been featured in The New York Times bestseller The Right Words at the Right Time, Volume 2: Your Turn (Atria 2006) and Chicken Soup for the Soul’s The Cancer Book: 101 Stories of Courage, Support and Love (2009).

She and her husband are parents to three adult children. Anne is passionate about her family, mental health advocacy and the power of storytelling. She likes to watch people, to imagine where they’ve been and where they might be going next. Her idea of a good time is being with friends and family, thinking about why we’re here in the first place, and always, always writing.

She starts just about every story idea with a yellow legal pad and a pencil. It’s old school, but she stopped caring what people think about that years ago. Really.