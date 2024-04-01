Grundy County Land Use Department will be hosting an electronic ewaste and shredding event on Saturday April 13, 2024 at the east parking lot of the Grundy County Administration Building at 1320 Union Street, from 8:00 AM to Noon.

Fees will be applied for all TVs:

$25/each for all TVs except projection $50.00/TV Projection Size

Other electronics will be accepted for free at the event. Please see our home page for more information at Grundy County Land Use Department. White goods, dehumidifiers, and air conditioners will not be accepted.

Please try and limit the number of shredding materials to two paper ream boxes. No plastics or metals are allowed in the paper shredding.

Event will be ended promptly at noon, no exceptions.

Please feel free to call our office if you should have any questions for us at (815) 941-3228.