The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Monday April 22, 2024.

All Village Trustees were in attendance: Josh Jahn, Pete Meister, Marla Kinkade, Justin Eggenberger, Jenny Johnson, and Brian Berta.

Also attending were Mayor Paul Johnson, Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott, and Village Clerk Whitney Scott.

The following consent agenda items were approved:

Payments of March 29, 2024, bills $14,282.81 Payments of April 22, 2024, bills $38,220.76 Fund transfer of $500,000 from General (01) to Capital (38) Minutes of the April 8, 2024, Village Board Meeting Minutes of the April 8, 2024, Public Hearing

No one spoke in Public Forum.

Mayor Paul Johnson reported that the Prom Night Mock DUI Crash presentation at Dwight High School on April 22 was huge success and appeared to have had a great impact on everyone in attendance. The re-enactment was a collaborative exercise between Dwight Township High School, Dwight Police, Dwight EMS, Dwight Fire Department, Dwight Public Works, Livingston County Coroner’s Office, Morris Hospital, and Hager Memorial Home.

Johnson added that Heritage Prairie Renewable will be hosting a community open house at Cherry Red Roasters on April 25 providing information on the upcoming project.

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston reported on the following items:

Insurance claims for the EMS quarters flood and the Public Works Building fire have progressed and it is hoped there will be some resolution before the next Village Board meeting. Ambler Texaco Station will open May 4 with thanks to the many volunteers who staff the station. Between May and October of 2023, over 10,000 visitors passed through the Route 66 site. Windows are in the process of being replaced along with updated paint. Stevenson Pool will open June 1. Village water rates are increasing 5% effective with the May 1 billing. The bi-monthly minimum bill will increase from $117.57 to $120.86 for an annual increase of $19.74.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan updated the Board:

Officers Tyler Calhoun and Julia Santiago have reached one year employment with the Department. Recruits Sevin Vargas and Kyle Henson will be graduating from the Macon County Police Academy in the upcoming week. He gave thanks to the Dwight Women’s Club for the $200 donation that went to medical bag supplies in squad cars.

Director of Public Works Corey Scoles reported:

Chipping of branch and twigs continues as a result of exceptionally high volumes this Spring. An issue with the new scoreboard at the Little League field is being addressed.

The following New Business actions were taken:

Approved the application for Bucket Brigade from St. Jude Run Team on May 31 from 3 – 6 p.m. and June 1 from 8 – 11 a.m. Approved the Street Closure Permit location East Main Street from Dwight Police Department for National Night Out August 6, 2024 from 3 – 8:30 p.m. Approved the Sound Amplification Permit location East Main Street from Dwight Police Department for National Night Out August 6, 2024 from 3 – 8:30 p.m. Approved the purchase of Sistek mower $12,154.00. Approved a request by SOCU to host a food truck on the open Village lot on Chippewa Street for their 85th Anniversary celebration. Approved the hiring of Terry Wilkey and Ryan Van Der Karr as part time / summer help Public Works employees. Approved the hiring of Blake Hill and Anna Gabriel as police officers. They will enter the police academy on May 5. New Village Logo options and preferences were discussed.

The Board moved into Executive Session from which no action resulted.

The next regular Village Board meeting will be Monday May 13.