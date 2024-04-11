April 10
The Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Serena 4-2.
March 25 – Varsity softball suffered a lost against Pontiac with a score of 11-0 Averi Jury had the only hit of the game with a double to left field. Taylor Heath started on the mound and lasted one & 1/3 innings giving up seven runs on three hits striking out four and walking six. While Madi Ely finished giving up four runs, five hits, striking out five, & walking four.
March 21 – Dwight Lady Trojan softball defeated Henry – Senachwine with a 5-3 victory over nine innings after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Avery Sheuer hit a home run bringing them to the lead.
Avery Sheuer had two singles& a homerun with three RBIS.
Taylor Frobish had a single, a double with one RBI.
Taylor heath had a single and a double
Sara parker had a single and a double
Megan livingston with a single
Madi Ely struck out 12 batters on the day. She surrendered five hits and three runs over seven innings while walking none.
Taylor Heath earned the win at the mound. She surrendered one hit and zero runs over two innings, striking out three and walking in one.
Trojans play home Friday vs Wilmington @ 4:30.
Record : 2-0
Dwight Varsity Trojan softball
Taylor Heath pitched for the Trojans. She gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and had thirteen strikeouts.
Heath also lead the team at the plate with two singles, one RBI, & two runs.
Averi Jury with a double & three RBIS.
Megan Livingston with a single& three runs.
& Avery Sheuer with a single & one RBI.