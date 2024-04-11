April 10

The Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Serena 4-2.

Madi Ely started on the mound for the Trojans. She gave up 1 earned run, 5 hits & had 4 strikeouts. Taylor Heath finished going two innings& gave up 1 earned run, 1 hit & had three strikeouts.

Taylor Frobish lead at the plate with single and two RBIS

Taylor Heath, Megan Livingston & Avery Jury all contributed a single.

March 28 – Dwight lady Trojans played a DH (2 5-inning games) vs Roanoke-Benson on Thursday.

Game 1: Lady Trojans won 12-0. Madi Ely started on the mound giving up 4 hits, no runs and 8 strikeouts. The lady Trojans collected 13 hits.

Taylor Heath had a single, a double and 2 RBIs

Avery Scheuer had 1 hit

Averi Jury had a single, triple and a home run and 2 RBIS Njomza Asllani had 2 doubles, a home run, and 3 RBIs Sarah Parker had a single, a home run, and 2 RBIs

Madi Ely had a double

Taylor Frobish had a single with an RBI

Game 2: Lady Trojans win 10-0 Taylor Heath was on the mound going 5 innings giving up 3 hits, no runs and striking out 13.

The lady Trojans had 8 hits.

Averi Jury had 3 singles and 3 RBIs

Sarah Parker had a single, triple and 3 RBIs

Madi Ely had a triple with 1 RBI

Taylor frobish had a single

Avery Scheuer had a single

Record: 4-1

March 25 – Varsity softball suffered a lost against Pontiac with a score of 11-0 Averi Jury had the only hit of the game with a double to left field. Taylor Heath started on the mound and lasted one & 1/3 innings giving up seven runs on three hits striking out four and walking six. While Madi Ely finished giving up four runs, five hits, striking out five, & walking four.

March 21 – Dwight Lady Trojan softball defeated Henry – Senachwine with a 5-3 victory over nine innings after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Avery Sheuer hit a home run bringing them to the lead.

Avery Sheuer had two singles& a homerun with three RBIS.

Taylor Frobish had a single, a double with one RBI.

Taylor heath had a single and a double

Sara parker had a single and a double

Megan livingston with a single

Madi Ely struck out 12 batters on the day. She surrendered five hits and three runs over seven innings while walking none.

Taylor Heath earned the win at the mound. She surrendered one hit and zero runs over two innings, striking out three and walking in one.

Trojans play home Friday vs Wilmington @ 4:30.

Record : 2-0

Dwight Varsity Trojan softball

Varsity softball took the W from Henry-Senachwine for their first game of the season & a conference win, with a 5-2 victory.

Taylor Heath pitched for the Trojans. She gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and had thirteen strikeouts. Heath also lead the team at the plate with two singles, one RBI, & two runs. Averi Jury with a double & three RBIS. Megan Livingston with a single& three runs. & Avery Sheuer with a single & one RBI.