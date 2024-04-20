REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230
Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On April 17, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
Board Vice-President Max Sulzberger called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli (6:03 p.m.); Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle
ABSENT: Tim Henson
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal; Cathy Ferguson, AD
TROJAN OF THE MONTH
Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Julie Jensen as Trojan of the Month.
PUBLIC COMMENT
None
REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Kathy Stewart was in attendance to give the monthly DEA report.
Mr. Pittenger reported that 4 students will be taking the SAT early because they will be gone on an LACC competition while the rest of our students are taking the SAT.
Ms. Ferguson reported that Freshman Graham Meister broke a 44 year-old Dwight record in shot put at the Seneca Invitational last week. It was also a meet record. Meister is currently ranked 1st in the nation for shot put. Freshman Mikayla Chambers also broke a 2008 record in the 400m dash.
Mr. DeLong informed the Board that we have a rather large pothole in Trojan Drive. In order to get us through to summer when it can be fixed appropriately, we will try just filling it with gravel at this point. We have several other spots to be fixed as well this summer.
Mr. DeLong reported that the practice facility building is at a stand-still for now as Narvick experienced a traumatic loss of an employee last week. The flooring was delivered yesterday and when it was being loaded into the building the concrete sidewalk was damaged. The flooring is now a couple of weeks behind schedule.
Board member Chris Bunting asked about whether Board members should be answering questions sent out by the Illinois Association of School Boards when they are emailed. Mr. DeLong responded that he always addresses those emails.
SUPERINTENDENT REPORT
Mr. DeLong reported on the following items:
- Board Meeting Dates for 2024-25: Mr. DeLong recommends keeping the current schedule of 6:00 p.m. on the 3rd Wednesday of each month.
- He recently attended an online webinar on AI and all of the advantages and pitfalls it brings. The district plans to begin addressing AI next year with faculty as well as our students to learn how we can all coexist with it. He noted how many dangerous threats it can present.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Moved by Scheuer, seconded by Bunting, to enter Executive Session at 6:20 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Open Meetings Act; and, to discuss collective negotiating matters between the public body and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees; According to Section 2, subsection c, #2 of the Open Meetings Act. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Bunting, seconded by Scheuer, to exit Executive Session at 6:43 p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:
- Minutes of the March 20, 2024 Regular Board Meeting
- Bills
- Approve Intent to Retire Letter, Karen Zabel, Teacher, End of 2027-28 School Year
- Approve FMLA Leave, Allison Boyd, Teacher, September 4, 2024-January 6, 2025
- Approve Employment, Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Assistant Football Coach
- Approve Employment, Sheila Sorensen, Bus Monitor
- Approve Employment, Megan Frazier, Special Education Teacher
- Approve Employment, Bruce Statler, Summer Custodial Help
- Approve Employment, Eloise Becker, Summer Custodial Help
- Approve Employment, Mia Juarez, Summer Custodial Help
- Approve Employment, Ashley Slack, Long-Term PE/Health Substitute Teacher
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
The subject of allowing home-school students to participate in extra-curricular activities was once again discussed. Mr. DeLong stated that he can support this as long as strict IHSA guidelines are followed and under the following stipulations:
- If the student withdraws during the school year, they are automatically ineligible for the remainder of the school year.
- The family must show proof of enrollment to a Board-approved program for home-schooling.
- Weekly grade/progress reports must be emailed to the AD by 4:00 p.m. every Friday or the student is ineligible for the following week.
- Other factors could determine eligibility with the Administration having the final determination.
- This agreement would only be for extra-curricular activities, not social events.
The Board was supportive of this concept. Pending updated policy, the first reading will occur in May with the second reading and adoption to be held at the June Board meeting.
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong and Mr. Pittenger reviewed the Graduation ceremony with the Board. Mr. Pittenger shared that they want to go back to an indoor graduation ceremony due to the uncertainty of the weather. They also want to move the academic awards back to Graduation night instead of having a Senior Awards night. Senior Awards Night will now be only for scholarship awards; awards such as the DAR, American Legion, etc. will be recognized during Graduation.
Mr. DeLong presented a proposal for a Co-op with Tri-Point High School for Girls Golf for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. T-P has one girl who would come here for golf in the 2024 and 2025 school years. There would be basically no financial impact on us since T-P will provide all transportation and costs for their student.
Mr. DeLong presented the proposal to amend the recently approved Collective Bargaining Agreement with the DEA. These changes only affect the HS. They are adding a stipend for a Library Sponsor since we will no longer staff the Library during the school day, and they are putting all of the Class Sponsors in the same category. This MOU was approved by the GS Board at their meeting last week.
Mr. DeLong presented the 1st reading of PRESS Policy 114 updates. The Board declined to add the paragraph concerning the practice of providing instruction in life-saving techniques and first-aid to our staff development programs, as we already provide training to all staff.
Mr. DeLong presented the amended School Calendar for the 2023-24 school year. This amendment was necessary due to the use of 4 emergency days.
Mr. DeLong noted the need to change the June 19, 2024 scheduled Board meeting to June 18th. He will be unable to attend on the 19th, along with another Board member, but the 19th is also Juneteenth which is a legal holiday.
The Board is proposing a 5-year contract for Superintendent DeLong.