REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On April 17, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Board Vice-President Max Sulzberger called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli (6:03 p.m.); Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle

ABSENT: Tim Henson

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal; Cathy Ferguson, AD

TROJAN OF THE MONTH

Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Julie Jensen as Trojan of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Kathy Stewart was in attendance to give the monthly DEA report.

Mr. Pittenger reported that 4 students will be taking the SAT early because they will be gone on an LACC competition while the rest of our students are taking the SAT.

Ms. Ferguson reported that Freshman Graham Meister broke a 44 year-old Dwight record in shot put at the Seneca Invitational last week. It was also a meet record. Meister is currently ranked 1st in the nation for shot put. Freshman Mikayla Chambers also broke a 2008 record in the 400m dash.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that we have a rather large pothole in Trojan Drive. In order to get us through to summer when it can be fixed appropriately, we will try just filling it with gravel at this point. We have several other spots to be fixed as well this summer.

Mr. DeLong reported that the practice facility building is at a stand-still for now as Narvick experienced a traumatic loss of an employee last week. The flooring was delivered yesterday and when it was being loaded into the building the concrete sidewalk was damaged. The flooring is now a couple of weeks behind schedule.

Board member Chris Bunting asked about whether Board members should be answering questions sent out by the Illinois Association of School Boards when they are emailed. Mr. DeLong responded that he always addresses those emails.