The Lions Club of Dwight recently added 100 channel catfish to Lions Lake. It may take a little while for these guys to get big enough to eat!

Recently there was a 15lb catfish and a nice size bass caught at the lake.

A member of the Illinois Department of Conservation will be coming in June to shock the lake and help the City and Lions determine what other types of fish need to be added.

The lake area is a great place to bring the kids, new play ground equipment was added last year. Let the kids play and take a lap!