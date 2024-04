On Thursday April 18 the Redbirds hosted a Track Meet at the High School. The athletes did a great job!

The Boys 7th Grade team placed second, the boys 8th Grade team also placed second.

The Girls 7th Grade team placed first and the girls 8th Grade team placed second in the meet. Great job!

Dwight Redbird Track Results for the 2024 Season

April 18, 2024 @ Seneca High School

Individual Events:

1st Place

Oliver Snyder – 7th Grade Boys 800 M

Mekhi Hakey – 8th Grade Boys 1600M

7th Grade Boys 4 x 100 Relay

8th Grade Boys 4 x 100 Relay

7th Grade Boys 4 x 200 Relay

Evan Olson 8th Grade Boys Shot Put

Chloe Leithliter – 7th Grade Girls 100 M

Adilynn Avilez – 8th Grade Girls 200 M

June Woods – 7th Grade Girls 400 M

7th Grade Girls 4 x 100 Relay

8th Grade Girls 4 x 200 Relay

8th Grade Girls 4 x 400 Relay

Emma Eggenberger – 7th Grade Girls Shot Put

Claire Tjelle – 7th Grade Girls High Jump

Adilynn Avilez – 8th Grade Girls High Jump

2nd Place

Dean Carey – 7th Grade Boys 800M

Elizabeth Stipanovich – 7th Grade Girls 800 M

Sora Merchan – 7th Grade 1600 M

Addison Taylor – 8th Grade 100M Hurdles

7th Grade Girls 4 x 400 M Relay

Lila Tjelle – 7th Grade Girls High Jump

3rd Place

Hudson Colclasure – 8th Grade Boys 100 M

Logan Pakula – 8th Grade Boys 200 M

7th Grade Boys 4 x 100 M Relay

7th Grade Boys 4 x 400 M Relay

Walter Bradley – 8th Grade Boys Shot Put

Delilah Bowman – 7th Grade 100M Hurdles

Cara Wilson – 7th Grade Girls Shot Put

Addison Taylor – 8th Grade Girls Long Jump

April 11, 2024 @ Dwight Township High School

Team Results

7th Grade Boys – Second Place

7th Grade Girls – Second Place

8th Grade Boys – First Place

8th Grade Girls – First Place

1st Place

Caleb Peters – 7th Grade Boys 200 M

Dean Carey – 7th Grade Boys 1600 M

Mekhi Hakey – 8th Grade Boys 1600 M

Evan Olson – 8th Grade Boys Shot Put

Evan Olson – 8th Grade Boys Discus

Elizabeth Stipanovich – 7th Grade Girls 400M

Elizabeth Stipanovich – 8th Grade Girls 1600 M

8th Grade Girls 4 x 200 Relay

Emma Eggenberger – 7th Grade Girls Shot Put

Emma Eggenberger – 7th Grade Girls Discus

Adilynn Avilez -8th Grade Girls Discus

Claire Tjelle – 7th Grade Girls Long Jump

Addison Taylor – 8th Grade Girls Long Jump

2nd Place

Mekhi Hakey – 8th Grade Boys 400 M

Dean Carey – 7th Grade Boys 800 M

Nathan Wilkey – 7th Grade Boys Shot Put

Walter Bradley – 8th Grade Boys Shot Put

Walter Bradley – 8th Grade Boys Discus

Adilynn Avilez – 8th Grade Girls 200 M

Delilah Bowman – 8th Grade Girls 400M

Elizabeth Stipanovich – 7th Grade Girls 800M

7th Grade Girls 4 x 200M Relay

Girls 7th Grade 4×400 Relay

Girls 8th Grade 4 x 400 Relay

Gracie Shireman – 7th Grade Girls Shot Put

Cara Wilson – 7th Grade Girls Discus

3rd Place

Caleb Peters – 7th Grade Boys 100 M

Logan Pakula – 7th Grade Boys 100 M

Sawyer Kucera – 8th Grade Boys 800 M

Abbott Lundford – 7th Grade Boys 1600 M

7th Grade Boys 4 x 100 Relay

7th Grade Boys 4 x 200 Relay

Kimari Nelson-Smith – 7th Grade Boys Shot Put

Nathan Wilkey – 7th Grade Boys Discus

Mekhi Hakey – 8th Grade Boys High Jump

Caleb Peters – 7th Grade Boys Long Jump

Aubrey Watter – 8th Grade Girls 800 M

Sora Merchen – 7th Grade Girls 1600 M

Nicole Schmidt – 8th Grade Girls 1600 M

Addison Taylor – 8th Grade Girls 100M Hurdles

Cara Wilson – 7th Grade Girls Shot Put

Emmalyn Anderson – 8th Grade Girls Shot Put

Elizabeth Hansen – 7th Grade Girls Discus

Lila Tjelle – 7th Grade Girls High Jump

Lila Tjelle – 7th Grade Girls Long Jump