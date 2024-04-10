APRIL 9

The Dwight Trojan baseball team took a tough loss at home on Tuesday against a very good St. Bede team by a score of 9-6. Losing pitcher was Luke Gallet , who threw 4 innings and gave up 4 earned runs. Gallet Was the big hitter in the game with a single double and two run homer. Evan Cox added to safeties. Routing out the hitting was Owen Dunlap, Terry Wilkey, and Drew Anderson. The Trojans record now slips to 4–6 with a game tomorrow at the Joliet Stadium versus Serena at 5:30.

MARCH 27

The Trojans, varsity baseball team, defeated, Roanoke Benson at home on Wednesday by a score of 3-1. Luke Gallet had an impressive game both at the plate and on the mound as he hurled a three hitter with 8 strikeouts. At the plate Gallet had a double and a home run.

Sophomore Evan Cox was equally impressive by Going 3–3 at the plate. Asher Kargle and Matt Wachinski and Will Trainor also hit safely . Trainor Also made the defensive play of the game by running down a flyball in the gap to save runs. Kyler Starks also scored a run. The Trojans, evened up their season record at 4–4.

McDowell– we played real well today. Timely hitting , good pitching ,and no errors on defense.

MARCH 22

Dwight traveled to Henry and lost another tough nailbiter Buy a score of 7–5. The Trojans led 5 to 1 going into the sixth and gave up 6 unearned runs. Joey Starks and Wyatt Statler combine for 9 strikeouts 4 hits and four walks.

Luke Gallet paced the hitting with two hits Owen Dunlap And Starks each added a hit. The Trojans were guilty of five errors in the game after not committing an error for two games. Overall record is now three and four.

MARCH 20

The Trojans lost a tough one at home to Lexington on Wednesday by a score of 3-2 Lexington scored two runs in the last inning to rally for the win. Each team managed only 4 hits as Tracer Browns 2 doubles led the hitting

Joey Starks added an rbi on a ground out.

Pitchers William Trainor, Terry Wilkey, and Joey Starks, combined for five strikeouts, and five walks. Dwight defense was stellar committing no errors for the second night in a row. Overall record is now 3-3.

MARCH 19

Dwight 3 Henry 2.

Luke Gallet pitched a 5 hitter with with 6 strikeouts, 2 runs , and only 1 walk and was the winning pitcher as well as leading hitter in the game with 2 singles.

The Trojans scored all 3 runs in the 1st inning on back to back singles by Dunlap and Gallet, after a sac bunt by Bumpous, JoeyStarks singled in a run , followed by Tracer Brown’s suicide squeeze that scored 2 runs with Starks running on the pitch.

Henry- returns 7 starters and was last year’s state runner up in 1A.

McDowel l- We played really well today against a good team. We helped ourselves on defense with a double play, pick off, and a caught stealing. This is a big win in conference play.

MARCH 16

The Trojans traveled to Momence Saturday, and came away with a doubleheader sweep by scores of 15–4, and 11–0.

Game 1- winning pitcher Joey Starks recorded 5 strikeouts in 4 innings and also added 2 hits of his own. Luke Gallet had three hits, including a double and triple. Evan Sandeno and Drew Anderson, Owen Dunlop added two hits each.

Game 2- Wyatt Statler was the winning pitcher, allowing only one hit in four innings.

Tracer Brown smacked two triples and Ryan Bumpous added two hits and three RBIs.

The Trojans are 2–2 on the year And host Fieldcrest on Monday.

Coach Jerry McDowell – we played really well today. We’ve made a big improvement in the past week.

MARCH 14

The Dwight Trojans lost a tough one at Herscher by a score of 8-7 Thursday nite. The Trojans led the whole game until the final batter of the game. Luke Gallet was the tough luck pitcher giving up 5 earned runs with 6 strikeouts and only 2 walks. Gallet, also along with Terry Wilkey, led the hitting attack with a single, double, and rbi. Owen Dunlap scored 2 runs. ” We have played 2 quality teams this week and did a lot of nice things. We just did not execute down the stretch, said coach Jerry.

McDowell. The Trojans travel to Momence for a DH Saturday at 11am.

MARCH 12

Coaches comments:

We played well in spots today , but had a couple lapses in the last inning . We will keep working hard