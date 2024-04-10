APRIL 9
The Dwight Trojan baseball team took a tough loss at home on Tuesday against a very good St. Bede team by a score of 9-6. Losing pitcher was Luke Gallet , who threw 4 innings and gave up 4 earned runs. Gallet Was the big hitter in the game with a single double and two run homer. Evan Cox added to safeties. Routing out the hitting was Owen Dunlap, Terry Wilkey, and Drew Anderson. The Trojans record now slips to 4–6 with a game tomorrow at the Joliet Stadium versus Serena at 5:30.
MARCH 27
The Trojans, varsity baseball team, defeated, Roanoke Benson at home on Wednesday by a score of 3-1. Luke Gallet had an impressive game both at the plate and on the mound as he hurled a three hitter with 8 strikeouts. At the plate Gallet had a double and a home run.
MARCH 22
Dwight traveled to Henry and lost another tough nailbiter Buy a score of 7–5. The Trojans led 5 to 1 going into the sixth and gave up 6 unearned runs. Joey Starks and Wyatt Statler combine for 9 strikeouts 4 hits and four walks.
MARCH 20
The Trojans lost a tough one at home to Lexington on Wednesday by a score of 3-2 Lexington scored two runs in the last inning to rally for the win. Each team managed only 4 hits as Tracer Browns 2 doubles led the hitting
MARCH 19
Dwight 3 Henry 2.
Luke Gallet pitched a 5 hitter with with 6 strikeouts, 2 runs , and only 1 walk and was the winning pitcher as well as leading hitter in the game with 2 singles.
MARCH 16
The Trojans traveled to Momence Saturday, and came away with a doubleheader sweep by scores of 15–4, and 11–0.
MARCH 14
The Dwight Trojans lost a tough one at Herscher by a score of 8-7 Thursday nite. The Trojans led the whole game until the final batter of the game. Luke Gallet was the tough luck pitcher giving up 5 earned runs with 6 strikeouts and only 2 walks. Gallet, also along with Terry Wilkey, led the hitting attack with a single, double, and rbi. Owen Dunlap scored 2 runs. ” We have played 2 quality teams this week and did a lot of nice things. We just did not execute down the stretch, said coach Jerry.
MARCH 12
Coaches comments:
We played well in spots today , but had a couple lapses in the last inning . We will keep working hard