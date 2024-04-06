April 5
In our first outdoor and home track meet, the Trojans put on a strong performance. The team while being young and a little inexperienced, the athletes continue to learn about their events and show improvement.
March 22
Bradley Bourbonnais Invite Sat, Mar 9, 2024
Olivet Nazarene University – Perry SLRC, IL US
The Trojans showed much improvement with their performances in this meet. Their competitors were not only 1A teams but many 2A and 3A athletes. The coaches were happy and proud of the results and are excited for the remainder of the season.
Lady Trojans had another great showing at Olivet Nazarene University Saturday. Mikayla Chambers brought home 1st place in the 400 and 2nd place in the 800 meters runs. Izzy Bunting finished 3rd in the shot put. Njomza Asllani had two new personal best times in the 200 and 400 and Kassy Kodat earned a new PR in the 60 hurdles. Asllani, Kodat, Simms and Chambers finished the best with a 4th place finish in 4×4 relay as well!
Saturday the boy’s track and field team competed in the Bradley Bourbonnais Invite at ONU. The Trojans scored 22 points and finished 11th overall and were the 3rd place 1A finisher. Scoring at this meet were: Tristan Chambers (5th, 800 SR,), and Graham Meister (1st, shot put PR). Besides those placing athletes, the following also had personal records: Tristan Larkin (60m), Tysen Walker (200m), Joey Starks (400m), Aiden Bodine (800m,1600m), Logan Bovelle (3200m, 1600)
RCHS Indoor Quad 1- Tue, Mar 5, 2024 – Reed-Custer Fieldhouse, IL US
1. Streator (Twp.) 116
2. Dwight 56
3. Braidwood (Reed-Custer) 24
4. Wilmington 17
1. Streator (Twp.) 85
2. Dwight 42
3. Braidwood (Reed-Custer) 30
4. Wilmington 20