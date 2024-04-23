Dwight High School FFA and Dwight First Responders partnered up to present a Mock DUI Crash event on Monday, April 22nd. The program included a mock crash scene with four DTHS students playing victims. The students were portrayed as being on their way home from Prom when the crash happened. Two students were shown as succumbing to their injuries while another was arrested for being under the influence.

After completing the outside crash scene, students and staff witnessed five scenes which helped to show the impact this type of tragedy has on families, friends, and our community. The scenes included an emergency department receiving a critical patient , two death notifications, a memorial service, and sentencing hearing.

The event concluded with a panel of local professionals providing insight and answering questions the students asked. These professionals were the reason this event was successful. We thank each and every one of them for helping us with this event. A special thank you for our four students and their families for being the biggest impact the program could offer. The DTHS students and staff received the program well and we hope they learned to make safe choices.