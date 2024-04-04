4/5/2024 UPDATE:

Due to inclement weather, work at the I-55 at Illinois 17 interchange will extend into next week.

Below is the updated schedule for I-55 closures at Illinois 17, weather permitting.

9 p.m. Monday, April 8 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 9

9 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 10

The work is anticipated to be completed by, weather permitting, 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 10.

I-55 at Illinois 17 interchange to close overnight April 1 through April 4

OTTAWA – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that weather permitting, Interstate 55 at the Illinois 17 interchange (exit 217) in Dwight will be closed for four consecutive nights from Monday, April 1, through Thursday, April 4. The closure is necessary to demolish the north half of the Illinois 17 bridge over I-55.

The closures will begin at 9 p.m. each night and end at 5 a.m. the following morning. Traffic will be detoured off and onto I-55 using the exit and entrance ramps at Illinois 17. Illinois 17 will be open to one lane in each direction on the south half of the bridge and traffic at the intersections will be controlled by flaggers.

The work is part of a $9.1 million project to replace the Illinois 17 bridge over I-55. The project is expected to be completed in mid-fall.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 3 updates on X, follow us at @IDOTDistrict3. View area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.







