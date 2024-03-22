Tri-Point High School March News Release

Motion to approve the Consent Agenda.

Motion to bar Dakota Cuff from all district property, activities, and events for a period of one calendar year, retroactive to March 4th, 2024, pursuant to Section 24-24 of the School Code and Board Policy 8:30.

Motion to place Press Updates, Issue 113 on 1st Reading.

Motion to renew the membership of Tri-Point High School in IHSA for the 2024-25 school year.

Motion to approve the 2024-25 Consolidated District Plan.

Motion to approve moving the April 2024 board meeting from 4/17 to 4/11.

Motion to approve a Co-operative agreement with Dwight High School for High School Girls Golf for the span of 2 years has been tabled.

Motion to hire Carri McGinnis as the Jr. High Math teacher.

Motion to hire Will Patterson as the High School girls track coach.

Motion to hire Maddyson Followell as the Jr. High track coach.

Motion to hire Angie Reid as the High School Administrative Assistant.

Motion to accept the resignation of Amber Crouch as High School cheer coach.

Next Board Meeting April 11, 2024 7 PM