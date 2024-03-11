Toolshed Talk: Costs & Cost Savings of Conservation

Come join the Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) for a Toolshed Talk to learn about how conservation practices can be beneficial for you and your farm. Hear how other local farmers are making conservation work for them.

The Toolshed Talk will be on Monday March 18, 2024, from 8-10 am at Boucher Family Farms, 22556 E 3300 North Rd, Dwight, IL. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided. Listen and ask questions of local farmers and learn about some tools to help with your conservation decisions.

RSVP by March 11, 2024, to Becky Taylor, Resource Conservationist with the Livingston County SWCD, at 815-844-6127, ext. 3 or rebecca.m.taylor@il.nacdnet.net. Also let Becky know of any questions you would like answered that day.