Regular gasoline prices, by week and PADD
(Self service cash price in dollars per gallon, including taxes)
Date 02/19/24 02/26/24 03/04/24
U.S. 3.269 3.249 3.350
PADD 1 – East Coast 3.230 3.204 3.240
PADD 1a – New England 3.164 3.160 3.166
PADD 1b – Central Atlantic 3.336 3.314 3.343
PADD 1c – Lower Atlantic 3.177 3.144 3.190
PADD 2 – Midwest 3.122 3.098 3.269
PADD 3 – Gulf Coast 2.901 2.845 2.949
PADD 4 – Rocky Mountain 2.922 2.982 3.014
PADD 5 – West Coast 4.057 4.082 4.229
PADD 5b – West Coast less CA 3.610 3.690 3.768
California 4.467 4.440 4.651
Data source: Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update
