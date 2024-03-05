|Regular gasoline prices, by week and PADD
(Self service cash price in dollars per gallon, including taxes)
|Date
|02/19/24
|02/26/24
|03/04/24
|U.S.
|3.269
|3.249
|3.350
|PADD 1 – East Coast
|3.230
|3.204
|3.240
|PADD 1a – New England
|3.164
|3.160
|3.166
|PADD 1b – Central Atlantic
|3.336
|3.314
|3.343
|PADD 1c – Lower Atlantic
|3.177
|3.144
|3.190
|PADD 2 – Midwest
|3.122
|3.098
|3.269
|PADD 3 – Gulf Coast
|2.901
|2.845
|2.949
|PADD 4 – Rocky Mountain
|2.922
|2.982
|3.014
|PADD 5 – West Coast
|4.057
|4.082
|4.229
|PADD 5b – West Coast less CA
|3.610
|3.690
|3.768
|California
|4.467
|4.440
|4.651
|Data source: Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update