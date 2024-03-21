Each week The Paper will post its random selection for Song of the Week, just songs we have come across that seem to pique our interest.

If you have a suggestion for a favorite that might apply, send us a note at thepaper1901@sbcglobal.net.

Week 24 Tom Petty – Wildflowers

You belong among the wildflowersYou belong in a boat out at seaSail away, kill off the hoursYou belong somewhere you feel free
Run away, find you a loverGo away somewhere all bright and newI have seen no otherWho compares with you
You belong among the wildflowersYou belong in a boat out at seaYou belong with your love on your armYou belong somewhere you feel free
Run away, go find a loverRun away, let your heart be your guideYou deserve deepest of coverYou belong in that home by and by
You belong among the wildflowersYou belong somewhere close to meFar away from your trouble and worryYou belong somewhere you feel freeYou belong somewhere you feel free

Week 23 Joni Mitchell at age 80 wins Folk Album of the year. ……

Rows and floes of angel hairAnd ice cream castles in the airAnd feather canyons everywhereLooked at clouds that way
But now they only block the sunThey rain and they snow on everyoneSo many things I would have doneBut clouds got in my way
I’ve looked at clouds from both sides nowFrom up and down and still somehowIt’s cloud illusions I recallI really don’t know clouds at all
Moons and Junes and Ferris wheelsThe dizzy dancing way that you feelAs every fairy tale comes realI’ve looked at love that way
But now it’s just another showAnd you leave ’em laughing when you goAnd if you care, don’t let them knowDon’t give yourself away
I’ve looked at love from both sides nowFrom give and take and still somehowIt’s love’s illusions that I recallI really don’t know loveI really don’t know love at all
Tears and fears and feeling proudTo say, “I love you, ” right out loudDreams and schemes and circus crowdsI’ve looked at life that way
Oh, but now old friends, they’re acting strangeAnd they shake their heads and they tell me that I’ve changedWell, something’s lost, but something’s gainedIn living every day
I’ve looked at life from both sides nowFrom win and lose and still somehowIt’s life’s illusions I recallI really don’t know life at all
It’s life’s illusions that I recallI really don’t know lifeI really don’t know life at all

Week 22 Willy and his son. ….

Week 21 Christmas Time is Here ……

 

 

Week 20 – The Beatles – If I Fell in Love With You …..

 

 

Week 19 – Da Bears Fans Hopes Are Dying  …..

 

 

Week 18 – One of the worst recordings ever, but it is Halloween…..

Week 17 – Fifty years ago Wednesday, singer songwriter Jim Croce and five others died in a single engine plane crash.


Week 16 – On the anniversary (9/20/1984) of Steve Goodman’s death, A Dying Cub Fans Last Request …..

Week 15 – Robbie Robertson of the Band passed away today, August 9, 2023. 🙁

 

Week 14 has to be something from the Avett Brothers after seeing them in concert.

Week 13 James Taylor and Carole King – You’ve Got a Friend

 

 

Week 12 – Bonnie Raitt – I Can’t Make You Love Me

 

Week 11 – Kurt Vile with John Prine – How Lucky can One Man Get?

Week 10 – Heart Sings Stairway to Heaven

Week 9 – Dean Martin – Memories Are Made of This

 

Week – 8

The Weight | Featuring Ringo Starr and Robbie Robertson | Playing For Change | Song Around The World

 

Week 7 – Frank Sinatra – Fly Me to the Moon

 

Week 6 – Wasted On the Way – Crosby, Stills and Nash

 

Week 5 – Go Rest High On That Mountain – Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Ricky Scaggs



 

**Editor’s Note: If you find the story above of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents.

Week 4 – Will the Circle Be Unbroken – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band／Johnny Cash／Ricky Skaggs

Week 3 – The Traveling Wilburys – End of the Line

Week 2 – John Prine – Hello in There

 

Week 1 – The Avett Brothers – No Hard Feelings



 

