Each week The Paper will post its random selection for Song of the Week, just songs we have come across that seem to pique our interest.

If you have a suggestion for a favorite that might apply, send us a note at thepaper1901@sbcglobal.net.

Week 24 Tom Petty – Wildflowers

You belong among the wildflowers

You belong in a boat out at sea

Sail away, kill off the hours

You belong somewhere you feel free

Run away, find you a lover

Go away somewhere all bright and new

I have seen no other

Who compares with you

You belong among the wildflowers

You belong in a boat out at sea

You belong with your love on your arm

You belong somewhere you feel free

Run away, go find a lover

Run away, let your heart be your guide

You deserve deepest of cover

You belong in that home by and by

You belong among the wildflowers

You belong somewhere close to me

Far away from your trouble and worry

You belong somewhere you feel free

You belong somewhere you feel free

Week 23 Joni Mitchell at age 80 wins Folk Album of the year. ……



Rows and floes of angel hair

And ice cream castles in the air

And feather canyons everywhere

Looked at clouds that way But now they only block the sun

They rain and they snow on everyone

So many things I would have done

But clouds got in my way I’ve looked at clouds from both sides now

From up and down and still somehow

It’s cloud illusions I recall

I really don’t know clouds at all Moons and Junes and Ferris wheels

The dizzy dancing way that you feel

As every fairy tale comes real

I’ve looked at love that way But now it’s just another show

And you leave ’em laughing when you go

And if you care, don’t let them know

Don’t give yourself away I’ve looked at love from both sides now

From give and take and still somehow

It’s love’s illusions that I recall

I really don’t know love

I really don’t know love at all Tears and fears and feeling proud

To say, “I love you, ” right out loud

Dreams and schemes and circus crowds

I’ve looked at life that way Oh, but now old friends, they’re acting strange

And they shake their heads and they tell me that I’ve changed

Well, something’s lost, but something’s gained

In living every day I’ve looked at life from both sides now

From win and lose and still somehow

It’s life’s illusions I recall

I really don’t know life at all It’s life’s illusions that I recall

I really don’t know life

I really don’t know life at all

Week 22 Willy and his son. ….



Week 21 Christmas Time is Here ……

Week 20 – The Beatles – If I Fell in Love With You …..



Week 19 – Da Bears Fans Hopes Are Dying …..

Week 18 – One of the worst recordings ever, but it is Halloween…..

Week 17 – Fifty years ago Wednesday, singer songwriter Jim Croce and five others died in a single engine plane crash.



Week 16 – On the anniversary (9/20/1984) of Steve Goodman’s death, A Dying Cub Fans Last Request …..

Week 15 – Robbie Robertson of the Band passed away today, August 9, 2023. 🙁

Week 14 has to be something from the Avett Brothers after seeing them in concert.

Week 13 James Taylor and Carole King – You’ve Got a Friend

Week 12 – Bonnie Raitt – I Can’t Make You Love Me

Week 11 – Kurt Vile with John Prine – How Lucky can One Man Get?

Week 10 – Heart Sings Stairway to Heaven

Week 9 – Dean Martin – Memories Are Made of This

Week – 8

The Weight | Featuring Ringo Starr and Robbie Robertson | Playing For Change | Song Around The World

Week 7 – Frank Sinatra – Fly Me to the Moon

Week 6 – Wasted On the Way – Crosby, Stills and Nash

Week 5 – Go Rest High On That Mountain – Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Ricky Scaggs







Week 4 – Will the Circle Be Unbroken – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band／Johnny Cash／Ricky Skaggs

Week 3 – The Traveling Wilburys – End of the Line

Week 2 – John Prine – Hello in There

Week 1 – The Avett Brothers – No Hard Feelings







