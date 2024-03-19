Congratulations to Seneca High School wrestler Chris Peura, who represented Team Illinois on Sunday in the Illinois vs Indiana Senior All Star Dual hosted by the Illinois and Indiana Wrestling and Officials Coaches Associations. Chris won his match by pin at 215 pounds with an exciting late in the match throw while trailing in his individual match. The Illinois team also came out victorious and Chris obviously helped their cause. Chris added another first for Seneca Wrestling in becoming the first Irish Wrestler to claim victory at this prestigious event.

