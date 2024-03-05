March 4, 2024 — Daylight saving time begins on March 10 and the American Red Cross encourages everyone to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks forward to make sure the devices are working.

“Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half as you only have about two minutes to get out,” said Mark Thomas, Interim CEO for the Illinois Red Cross. “Every second counts when there’s a home fire and the sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get to a safer place. When you turn your clocks forward this weekend, test your smoke alarms too to help prevent a tragedy in your home.”

Over the past year, local Red Cross volunteers responded to help 8,110 people across the region affected by disasters like home fires, which account for most of the about 65,000 disasters that the Red Cross responds to annually across the country.

SMOKE ALARMS When turning your clocks forward this weekend, test your smoke alarms and replace the batteries if needed. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to create and practice with your family, or download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. Components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

Practice your two-minute home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late.

Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.

IF YOU NEED HELP If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Visit SoundTheAlarm.org or call 1-800 Red Cross for assistance.

HOME FIRE RESPONSE Red Cross volunteers responded to 9 home fires in Rantoul, Bloomington, Hoopeston, Urbana, Champaign, Delvan and Washington and provided assistance to 30 people by supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support.

If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, please call 1-800 Red Cross.

HELP CAN’T WAIT WHEN EMERGENCIES STRIKE Volunteers comprise 90% of the national Red Cross workforce to power its lifesaving mission, along with generous blood, platelet and financial donors; people trained in skills like first aid and CPR; and other supporters.

During Red Cross Month, we are proud to honor the people in our community who step up to support one another when help can’t wait during emergencies. This relief and hope wouldn’t be possible without these local heroes. Please consider joining in their commitment by volunteering. Join the Red Cross Month celebration by visiting redcross.org to become a volunteer.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or follow us on social media.